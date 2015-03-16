SEOUL Britain's Lloyd's Register Group Ltd wants to expand its involvement in South Korea's nuclear industry to decommissioning from its current role of reactor equipment and manufacturer inspector, Chief Executive Richard Sadler said on Monday.

Since 2013 the company has verified all the equipment for nuclear operator Korea Hydro and Nuclear Power Co Ltd as an independent third-party after revelations in 2012 of fake certificates for reactor parts in South Korea.

"We are an supporter of Korean nuclear industry...We would like to be involved with all aspects of it," Sadler told Reuters, adding that all aspects included decommissioning.

He said the company's biggest contribution to the nuclear industry in South Korea could be its stamp of approval on the country's nuclear exports.

This month, Saudi Arabia and South Korea signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to cooperate on the development of nuclear energy, building on a deal signed in 2011.

The MOU calls for South Korean firms to help build at least two small-to-medium sized nuclear reactors in Saudi Arabia.

"Overall safety both within Korea and externally perceived is good," King Lee, a nuclear development manager at Lloyd's Register said.

In 2009, the United Arab Emirates awarded a group led by South Korea's state-run utility Korea Electric Power Corp (KEPCO) (015760.KS) a contract to build four nuclear reactors.

(Reporting by Meeyoung Cho; Additional reporting by Brian Kim; editing by Susan Thomas)