BERLIN North Korea has supplied Iran with a computer programme as part of intensified cooperation that could help the Islamic Republic build nuclear weapons, a German newspaper reported on Wednesday, citing Western intelligence sources.

The Sueddeutsche Zeitung said North Korea had in the spring delivered software, originally developed in the United States, that could simulate neutron flows.

Such calculations, linked to identifying a chain reaction, are vital in the construction of reactors and also in the development of nuclear explosives.

With the help of the programme, Iran could gain important knowledge of how to construct nuclear weapons, according to the Munich newspaper, which quoted no individual source.

If confirmed, this could add to Western suspicions about Iran's disputed nuclear activity and its links with North Korea, a secretive Asian state whose pursuit of nuclear weapons worries the world.

A confidential U.N. report earlier this year said North Korea and Iran appeared to have been regularly exchanging ballistic missile technology in violation of U.N. sanctions.

Iran denies Western accusations it is seeking to develop nuclear arms but its refusal to halt sensitive work has drawn gradually tightening U.N. and Western sanctions since 2006.

On Tuesday, an Iranian envoy said a senior U.N. nuclear watchdog official visited all of Iran's main atomic sites during a rare five-day tour last week, saying this showed Tehran's "100 percent transparency and openness."

But a Western diplomat in Vienna said the trip of Herman Nackaerts, deputy director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), to Iran "did nothing to lay to rest key concerns" about Tehran's nuclear programme.

"The Iranians proudly showed off many nuclear activities (that Iran carries out) in defiance of U.N. sanctions ... but stonewalled the IAEA on the scale and scope of the possible military dimensions of their programme," the diplomat said.

The Sueddeutsche said the computer programme, called Monte Carlo N-Particle Extended, or MCNPX 2.6.0., was used widely for civilian purposes but is subject to strict export controls because it can also be used to develop atomic bombs.

It is unclear how North Korea got hold of the software.

The paper said a North Korean delegation travelled to Iran in February to train 20 Defence Ministry staff in the software.

The IAEA has voiced growing concern in the last year about possible military dimensions to Tehran's nuclear programme, saying it had received new information increasing such concerns.

For several years, the IAEA has been investigating Western intelligence reports indicating Iran has coordinated efforts to process uranium, test explosives at high altitude and revamp a ballistic missile cone to accommodate a nuclear warhead.

Iran rejects the allegations as forged and baseless.

(Reporting by Madeline Chambers in Berlin and Fredrik Dahl in Vienna; Editing by Mark Heinrich)