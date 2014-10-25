UPDATE 8-Oil prices steady but outlook more bearish
* Oil prices consolidating at lower levels (Updates with settlement prices, weekly change, data on futures positioning)
HELSINKI The French-German consortium Areva-Siemens (AREVA.PA)(SIEGn.DE), the supplier of Finland's much-delayed Olkiluoto-3 nuclear reactor, has increased its claim against Finnish utility Teollisuuden Voima (TVO), TVO said late on Friday.
TVO and Areva have traded accusations about who is to blame for delays and extra costs, and the International Chamber of Commerce's (ICC) arbitration court is processing a dispute on cost overruns between the two sides.
Areva-Siemens in September said the start date of the reactor, which is planned to be Finland's fifth and biggest nuclear unit, will be pushed back to late 2018 - almost a decade later than originally planned.
TVO on Friday said Areva-Siemens raised its claim against it to 3.5 billion euros ($4.4 billion) from the previous 2.6 billion euros at the ICC arbitration.
TVO, whose owners include Finnish paper companies UPM UPM1V.HE and Stora Enso (STERV.HE) as well as utility Fortum FUM1V.HE, this week raised its own claim to 2.3 billion euros from an earlier 1.8 billion euros.
"The plant supplier committed to deliver the nuclear power plant unit by an agreed date according to the contract and the supplier is responsible for the delay and the ensuing costs," TVO executive Risto Siilos said in a statement.
The delay at the site in the west of Finland has put TVO's plan to build its next reactor, Olkiluoto 4, in doubt as Finnish government recently rejected TVO's application to extend its permits.
(Reporting By Jussi Rosendahl, editing by William Hardy)
* Oil prices consolidating at lower levels (Updates with settlement prices, weekly change, data on futures positioning)
March 17 U.S. drillers added oil rigs for a ninth week in a row, extending a recovery that is expected to boost shale production by the most in six-months in April. Drillers added 14 oil rigs in the week to March 17, bringing the total count up to 631, the most since September 2015, energy services firm Baker Hughes Inc said on Friday. During the same week a year ago, there were 387 active oil rigs. That rig count increase came despite
LONDON, March 17 OPEC’s production cuts have changed the quality of the global oil supply, shaking up the relationship between important crude benchmarks and altering purchasing calculations for refiners.