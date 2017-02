LONDON Oct 27 Britain's largest nuclear energy producer, EDF Energy , stopped its 480-megawatt Hinkley Point B-7 nuclear reactor, the company said Thursday.

"Unit 7 at Hinkley Point B came offline on 27 October 2011," a company spokesman said.

"We will update you when more information becomes available," he added. (Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic; Editing by Alison Birrane)