LONDON, July 13 Britain's Nuclear
Decommissioning Authority (NDA) will convert four tonnes of
plutonium from German nuclear plants stored in the UK into mixed
oxide fuel (MOX) that will be used to power reactors, as part of
a swap deal announced on Friday.
The deal will also make German utilities' plutonium
available in France for manufacture into MOX for use in German
reactors, before the national reactor shutdown programme takes
effect, the authority said.
Germany made the decision to phase out nuclear power as a
source of power generation following last year's Fukushima
nuclear disaster in Japan.
The swap deal means that the UK will not need to transport
plutonium across borders.
"This will improve security, as it removes the need for the
UK to physically transport plutonium previously owned by German
utilities from Sellafield to France," the NDA said.
It said the deal would enhance nuclear security across
Europe by reducing stockpiles of separated plutonium held in
storage.
A three-way deal between the NDA, German utilities and
French nuclear developer Areva NC was approved by the
Euratom Supply Agency.
