SEOUL Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda will tell North Korea its planned rocket launch would violate U.N. resolutions and hurt global anti-nuclear efforts, according to a draft of a speech he was due to give to a nuclear security summit on Tuesday.

"The international community strongly demands North Korea exercise self-restraint on the launch," Noda will say, according to the draft speech, adding his voice to a chorus of calls on Pyongyang to abandon the project.

"The planned missile launch North Korea recently announced would go against the international community's nuclear non-proliferation effort and violate U.N. security council resolutions," Noda is set to tell the plenary session of the summit in Seoul.

North Korea has said it will launch a rocket carrying a satellite to mark the centenary of the birth of its founder, Kim Il-sung, next month. Foreign officials have in the past said such launches are a cover for long-range missile tests.

North Korean ballistic missile tests are banned under U.N. resolutions. On Monday, U.S. President Barack Obama called on North Korea to curb its nuclear ambitions or face further international isolation.

Noda, representing a country mired in the world's worst nuclear crisis in 25 years, also plans to tell the summit what Tokyo has learned from the disaster and what steps it is taking to prevent new incidents from happening.

A huge earthquake and tsunami last March knocked out external and on-site power supplies at the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, 240 km (150 miles) northeast of Tokyo, causing the failure of cooling systems and triggering fuel meltdowns, radiation leaks and mass evacuation.

"It is important to prepare for the unexpected. Prior to the quake, the assumed height of tsunami at Fukushima Daiichi was about 5 metres. But what has actually hit the plant was more than 15 metres high," Noda will tell the summit, according to the draft made available by the Japanese government.

"We need to think through emergency steps on assumption that what's outside the realm of our expectations can also happen."

Japan is reinforcing power supply devices at nuclear plants and strengthening cooperation between police and military to better prepare for nuclear emergency.

It also plans to boost armed guards at nuclear facilities to protect them from potential terrorist attacks, while computer systems at nuclear sites have been cut off from outside computer networks in a pre-emptive step against cyber attacks, according to the draft.

(Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka; Editing by Andrew Heavens/Maria Golovnina)