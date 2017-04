North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attends a demonstration of a new large-caliber multiple rocket launching system at an unknown location, in this undated file photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on March 22, 2016. REUTERS/KCNA/Files

WASHINGTON The leaders of the United States, Japan and South Korea on Thursday recommitted themselves to each other's security amid ongoing threats from North Korea, following a meeting alongside the National Security Summit in Washington.

U.S. President Barack Obama, who met with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and South Korean President Park Geun-hye, said the countries had agreed to deepen their cooperation. Park also said the leaders had discussed ways to keep North Korea from upgrading its nuclear capabilities.

(Reporting by Jeff Mason; Writing by Susan Heavey; Editing by James Dalgleish)