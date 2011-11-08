Trump - militant attacks 'all over Europe,' some not reported
TAMPA President Donald Trump on Monday accused the news media of ignoring attacks by Islamist militants in Europe, without giving specific examples.
VIENNA Iran has worked on developing a nuclear weapon design and other research and testing relevant for such arms, the U.N. atomic agency said in its most detailed report to date pointing to military dimensions to Tehran's nuclear programme.
The International Atomic Energy Agency document, which has been preceded by Israeli media speculation of military strikes against Iranian nuclear sites, detailed new evidence suggesting efforts to develop a nuclear arms capability.
Some of the activities may still be going on, it said.
The United States and its allies are expected to seize on the keenly-awaited IAEA report to press for more sanctions on the major oil producer. Tehran has dismissed the allegations as fabricated and baseless.
(Reporting by Fredrik Dahl and Sylvia Westall)
SAN FRANCISCO/WASHINGTON A U.S. federal appeals court will hear arguments on Tuesday over whether to restore President Donald Trump's temporary travel ban on people from seven Muslim-majority countries, the most controversial policy of his two-week old administration.
PARIS French conservative presidential candidate Francois Fillon on Monday vowed to fight on for the presidency despite a damaging scandal involving taxpayer-funded payments to his wife for work that a newspaper alleges she did not do.