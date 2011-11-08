VIENNA Iran has worked on developing a nuclear weapon design and other research and testing relevant for such arms, the U.N. atomic agency said in its most detailed report to date pointing to military dimensions to Tehran's nuclear programme.

The International Atomic Energy Agency document, which has been preceded by Israeli media speculation of military strikes against Iranian nuclear sites, detailed new evidence suggesting efforts to develop a nuclear arms capability.

Some of the activities may still be going on, it said.

The United States and its allies are expected to seize on the keenly-awaited IAEA report to press for more sanctions on the major oil producer. Tehran has dismissed the allegations as fabricated and baseless.

(Reporting by Fredrik Dahl and Sylvia Westall)