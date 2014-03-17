Patrick Drahi, Franco-Israeli businessman, Executice Chairman of cable and mobile telecoms company Altice and founder of Numericable, poses prior to a news conference in Paris, March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

PARIS Numericable NUME.PA backer Patrick Drahi promised to create a national champion, and a leader in fixed and mobile bundled offers by marrying his French cable company with Vivendi's (VIV.PA) SFR telecom unit.

Speaking for the first time since winning a takeover battle for SFR against Bouygues Telecom (BOUY.PA), Drahi cast the deal as a sign of "convergence" between fixed and mobile, on the day that Vodafone (VOD.L) also unveiled its 7.2 billion euro ($10 billion) purchase of Spanish cable operator Ono.

"Convergence of networks and of usage by consumers is happening everywhere in the world," said Drahi, whose holding company Altice ATCE.AS also owns cable and mobile assets‎ from Israel to the Dominican Republic.

"We will create a French and European champion by marrying two companies with very different histories and strengths," he told a news conference on Monday.

Cable group Numericable forecast savings of more than 1 billion euros from the combination with SFR.

The synergies would come partly through migrating SFR broadband customers to Numericable, IT systems, marketing and backhaul, whereby mobile traffic is carried by fixed-line networks to get to its destination.

Vivendi said on Friday that it had picked Numericable's 11.75 billion euro bid for SFR, which would leave it with a 32 percent stake in the new entity, over a rival offer from Bouygues Telecom.

The media group set a period of three weeks for exclusive talks to hammer out a deal with Numericable in the face of opposition from politicians who had openly favoured Bouygues.

French Industry Minister Arnaud Montebourg said Bouygues' bid would reduce the number of players in the French mobile market back to three from four and calm what he called "destructive competition" that had sent prices down 20 percent in the past two years.

Drahi sought to reassure the government on Monday with pledges on jobs, prices and using French vendors.

"We are entrepreneurs and entrepreneurs are optimistic by nature," Drahi said. "They are people who are here to solve problems and not just to create them. We're here to create‎ value for our company, and by doing so create jobs and growth."

The combined entity will remain based in Paris and will be listed on the Paris stock exchange, Numericable added.

Vivendi shares were 0.2 percent firmer at 19.94 euros at 1111 GMT, while Numericable shares were 0.3 percent lower at 29.40 euros. Bouygues was trading 1.9 percent lower at 29.93 euros.

(Reporting by Leila Abboud; Editing by James Regan)