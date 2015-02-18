The Vivendi logo is pictured at the main entrance of the entertainment-to-telecoms conglomerate headquarters in Paris March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

PARIS Vivendi (VIV.PA) said it had received a binding offer from Altice ATCE.AS and Numericable-SFR NUME.PA worth around 3.9 billion euros (£2.89 billion) for the 20 percent stake in Numericable-SFR it took as part of a French telecoms deal last year.

The acquisition at 40 euros a share and received on Feb. 17 would close in the days after Numericable-SFR's April 30 shareholder meeting, Numericable-SFR said. Numericable-SFR shares closed at 49.33 euros on Tuesday, up 20 percent this year.

French media group Vivendi sold mobile carrier SFR to domestic cable company Numericable for 13.37 billion euros in November, creating Numericable-SFR.

Some 200 million euros of the sale proceeds were to be contributed to Numericable's purchase of Virgin Mobile France.

Vivendi kept a 20 percent stake in the new company that it committed to retain for one year. Numericable parent Altice had call options to buy Vivendi's shares between the 19th and 43rd month after closing.

Vivendi said on Wednesday that the latest offer would cancel "any previous agreements and any discussions on price adjustments" between the companies, and would mean a definitive payment of about 17 billion euros to Vivendi after the Virgin financing.

Numericable-SFR said it would buy half of Vivendi's stake via a share buyback programme to be approved by shareholders. The other half would be acquired by Altice France no later than April 7, 2016 and subject to an annual interest of 3.8 percent.

The share buyback of about 1.948 billion euros would be financed through Numericable-SFR's cash and credit lines, the companies added.

Vivendi said its management board would examine the offer in the coming days and that its supervisory board, convening on Feb. 27, would decide on any subsequent action.

Numericable-SFR separately published pro-forma results for 2014, saying revenue should be about 11.4 billion euros, with adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of about 3.1 billion. Pro-forma 2014 capital expenditure was approximately 1.8 billion euros, the company added.

