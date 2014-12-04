Three votes down - now for the French
LONDON Americans angry with their lot elected the anti-establishment Donald Trump despite a U.S. economy running at an annual rate of around 3.5 percent and unemployment at a meagre 4.6 percent.
Numis Corp Plc (NUM.L), a British investment bank and stockbroker, said full-year adjusted pretax profit rose 22 percent, boosted by a flurry of stock market listings in London early in the year.
The company, which advises on initial public offerings and provides corporate broking services and equity research, said it completed 44 equity issuance deals during the year, including 16
IPOs.
PARIS French advertising group Havas said on Friday that it would not pull advertising from Alphabet Inc's Google platforms on a global basis, after its British business suspended activity with the U.S. company over concerns about its YouTube website.
ZURICH/LONDON Credit Suisse's board of directors is set to decide in April whether to go ahead with a partial initial public offering of its Swiss bank, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters, with alternative options being considered.