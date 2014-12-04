Numis Corp Plc (NUM.L), a British investment bank and stockbroker, said full-year adjusted pretax profit rose 22 percent, boosted by a flurry of stock market listings in London early in the year.

The company, which advises on initial public offerings and provides corporate broking services and equity research, said it completed 44 equity issuance deals during the year, including 16

IPOs.

