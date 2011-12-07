LONDON Stockbroker Numis Corp (NUM.L) sees no respite from market turbulence that has hammered brokerages, while hailing a near doubling in fees from its mergers and acquisitions business that helped it to lift annual profits.

"I've never seen such a lack of confidence and so much uncertainty," chief executive Oliver Hemsley said on Wednesday. "I don't see any abatement or easing in market conditions while there's so much uncertainty."

Turbulent financial markets, rocked by the euro zone sovereign debt crisis, have hit stockbrokers hard, as their clients opt for perceived safe havens, including some commodities or currencies.

While the number of mergers and acquisitions was healthy in the first half of 2011, there was a 34 percent drop in European M&A deals in the third quarter from the previous three months, according to Thomson Reuters Deals Intelligence.

Major firms including ICAP Plc IAP.L and Tullett Prebon Plc TLPR.L said earlier this year they were seeing less trading and flat or declining revenues.

Despite the difficult conditions, however, Numis saw fees from mergers and acquisitions jump 94 percent to 9.3 million pounds in the year ended September, helped by strong deal activity earlier this year.

Numis was one of the brokers for the November purchase of British engineering group Hamworthy by Wartsila for 383 million pounds. Numis also acted as a co-lead manager for the October 2010 IPO of online betting exchange Betfair.

Profit before tax and one-off items climbed 13 percent to 8.9 million pounds on a 4 percent increase in revenue to 54.2 million.

Oriel Securities analyst Keith Baird said Numis' rising revenues were impressive given the dismal business conditions.

"They've still managed to lift commission levels in a very tough market and they've been doing some good and some capital raising and expanded their client list," he said.

Numis shares were unchanged at 84 pence as of 3:15 p.m in a weaker overall market. The shares have lost about a fifth of their value over the last six months.

"Certainly M&A is becoming an increasing part of our business as we have a larger client base," Hemsley said. "We see a reasonable amount of M&A activity right now, albeit quite a lot of it is talked about and then doesn't happen."

Numis maintained its final dividend at 4 pence per share, giving a total of 8 pence -- the same as the last two years.

Hemsley said the company was weathering turbulent markets by looking for other revenue streams. A lack of available bank financing, for instance, means there are more opportunities in debt and equity capital markets, he said.

Numis' competitors include Evolution Group (EVG.L), which was recently purchased by Investec (INLJ.J), and Panmure Gordon (PMR.L).

(Reporting by Yeganeh Torbati; Editing by Laurence Fletcher and Mark Potter)