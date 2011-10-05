Deutsche Boerse AG (DB1Gn.DE) and NYSE Euronext NYX.N received a formal "statement of objections" from European Union regulators over the German exchange's $9 billion (£5 billion) deal to buy its U.S. counterpart, which could set the stage for them to make concessions.

The pair on Wednesday called it a normal step that "does not prejudge the final outcome" as antitrust regulators decide whether to allow or block the creation of what would be the world's largest exchange operator.

The specific objections were unclear. When the EU opened the in-depth probe in August, it cited concerns about the deal's effect on derivatives and equities markets.

The combined company would have a near monopoly on exchange-based futures trading in Europe once Deutsche Boerse's Eurex and NYSE Euronext's Liffe venues are brought together, and it would run share markets in several countries across the continent.

The EU's "statement of objections" sets out competition concerns that it identified. The companies can seek to allay regulatory worries by trying to persuade the commission that it is wrong, or offer remedies to fix the problems.

The Frankfurt exchange parent agreed in February to buy the New York Stock Exchange parent, and shareholders of the two companies backed the deal in July. It is the biggest and one of the few surviving planned exchange-industry deals this year.

The combination "provides substantial capital and cost savings to users; advances the goal of a unified, liquid EU capital market for raising money and managing risk; and does not materially alter the competitive landscape," the companies said in a statement. (Reporting by Jonathan Spicer, editing by Gerald E. McCormick)