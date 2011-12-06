Oil up on widespread OPEC deal compliance, U.S. rig count rises
NEW YORK Oil prices rose on Friday after reports that OPEC members delivered more than 90 percent of the output cuts they pledged in a landmark deal that took effect in January.
PARIS/FRANKFURT European competition authorities are ready to block the $9 billion (5 billion pounds) merger of NYSE Euronext NYX.N and Deutsche Boerse DB1Gne.DE unless the companies agree to new asset sales, Le Monde newspaper reported on Tuesday.
EU regulators met the exchanges at a meeting on Tuesday and discussed whether rivals and users felt that their proposals addressed competition concerns.
If the feedback is negative, it would be up to the companies to offer more substantial concessions or run the risk of the European Commission blocking the merger.
Le Monde said the authorities currently consider that the merger would lead to a duopoly on the European derivatives market and in the clearing business.
A person close to Deutsche Boerse said that it is premature to conclude anything has passed or failed in terms of regulatory approval.
"Negotiations are ongoing, and we're still in the process of bluff and counterbluff," the source who is familiar with the company's thinking said.
A spokesman for Deutsche Boerse said the article was "highly speculative" and declined to comment. A spokeswoman for NYSE Euronext in Paris declined to comment.
Deutsche Boerse shares extended losses and were down 1.7 percent at 44.19 euros by 1:45 p.m. BT, slightly underperforming a 1 percent weaker STOXX Europe 600 Financial Services index .SXFP.
LONDON A group of senior businessmen are among investors seeking to join a lawsuit against Royal Bank of Scotland saying they were misled over its massive rights issue in 2008, according to sources and court documents.
LONDON Investors expecting a deal this year in Tata Steel's talks to merge its European assets with Germany's Thyssenkrupp risk disappointment, given complications associated with the Indian-owned firm's British pension scheme.