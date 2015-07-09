A trader works shortly after the opening bell on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, July 9, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

NEW YORK Officials from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission met with top executives of the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday to learn more about what caused Wednesday's nearly four hour trading halt on the exchange, the regulator said.

"At the direction of Chair Mary Jo White, Director of Trading and Markets Steve Luparello is meeting with senior NYSE officials today in New York to further review yesterday's events and NYSE's plans going forward," a spokeswoman from the SEC said in a statement.

NYSE, which is a unit of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE.N), said earlier on Thursday that the outage was the result of a technical problem that stemmed from new software rolled out the previous evening.

