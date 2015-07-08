China central bank says it will improve policy framework for cross-border yuan use
BEIJING China's central bank said on Monday that it will improve the policy framework and infrastructure for cross-border use of the yuan currency.
WASHINGTON The White House said on Wednesday there is no indication of malicious actors involved in the technical difficulties experienced at the New York Stock Exchange.
White House spokesman Josh Earnest told reporters that the stock exchange has an effective information-sharing relationship with the federal government.
Earnest said President Barack Obama will continue to be updated on the situation.
(Reporting By Julia; Editing by Bill Trott)
BERLIN The leaders of France and Germany must use the window of opportunity that opens up after elections in both countries to inject new momentum into their single currency project or risk its failure, a leading French think tank warned on Monday.