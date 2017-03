LONDON NYSE Euronext NYX.N reported a 21 percent rise in third-quarter profit on Tuesday, as revenues at its cash trading and listings business increased.

The New York Stock Exchange parent, currently in the middle of a $10 billion-plus takeover by IntercontinentalExchange Inc (ICE.N), said net income was $131 million (82 million pounds), or 53 cents a diluted share, compared with $108 million (67 million pounds), or 44 cents a share, a year earlier.

Analysts had been expecting 55 cents a share on average, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

(Reporting by Clare Hutchison, editing by Sinead Cruise)