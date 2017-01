Local residents Chris and Viv Young look at damage caused by an earthquake along State Highway One near the town of Ward, south of Blenheim on New Zealand's South Island, November 14, 2016. REUTERS/Anthony Phelps

SYDNEY New Zealand Prime Minister John Key has indicated that the damage bill from a 7.8 magnitude earthquake that hit the nation's South Island overnight is likely to be at least "a couple of billion dollars", Radio New Zealand said on Monday.

"It's hard to believe that the bill is going to be less than a couple of billion," he told Radio New Zealand, according to their Twitter account.

($1 = 1.4088 New Zealand dollars)

