Rolls-Royce loss lies heavy on FTSE
LONDON Britain's top share index traded flat on Tuesday, pausing after a five-day winning streak as Rolls-Royce tumbled after reporting a record loss.
MOSCOW Russian real estate investment company O1 Properties confirmed it has decided to postpone its London initial public offering, citing what it called adverse market conditions.
"The offering has attracted significant interest from international investors. However, we decided not to proceed with the IPO against the backdrop of current market conditions," Dmitry Mints, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of O1 Properties, said in a statement.
A financial market source and a source close to the deal told Reuters earlier on Thursday the company, which aimed to raise about $425 million (263 million pounds) in the IPO, intended to postpone the placement.
"We may consider returning to the equity markets and launching an IPO at another time in the future," Mints said in the statement.
LONDON The tone of Britain's divorce negotiations with the European Union will be the main factor influencing the economy this year, according to economists polled by Reuters who also say the Bank of England will leave policy steady at least until 2019.
Health insurers Aetna Inc and Humana Inc walked away from their $34 billion (£27.2 billion) merger deal on Tuesday, after a U.S. judge ruled in January the combination would stifle competition in the private Medicare Advantage programme for retirees.