LONDON Final bids are due in a potential sale of UK dentistry chain Oasis, banking sources said on Wednesday.

Private equity firm Bridgepoint, which acquired Oasis in 2013 from Duke Street for £219m, put the company up for sale earlier this year, hiring Rothschild.

Oasis has a price tag in excess of £500m, one of the sources said.

Private equity firms Advent and Ares and Swiss investment firm Jacobs Holding are among a line up of interested parties due to submit final round bids, in an auction process on November 17, the sources said.

Bankers are lining up around £360m of leveraged loans to back a potential buyout, equivalent to around 6.5 times Oasis’ approximate £55m Ebitda.

The financing could comprise senior and junior loans, the sources said.

Bridgepoint and Advent declined to comment. Ares and Jacobs were not immediately available to comment.

(Editing by Christopher Mangham)