ADDIS ABABA Ethiopian Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn said on Monday that the perception and the reality on human rights in his country did not always match, and that people must understand it is a young democracy.

Hailemariam told a joint news conference with visiting U.S. President Barack Obama that he also believed Africans should take responsibility for their security, but needed the support of the United States.

