ADDIS ABABA U.S. President Barack Obama said on Monday he had discussed steps for Ethiopia to promote human rights and democracy, and also said Ethiopian troops had helped shrink the space available to militants in Somalia but more had to be done.

“My message to the people of Ethiopia is: as you take steps moving your country forward the United States will be standing by you the entire way," he told a joint news conference with Ethiopian Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn.

