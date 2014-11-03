U.S. President Barack Obama boards Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland November 2, 2014. Obama is traveling Sunday to Detroit to campaign for candidates in Connecticut and Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

U.S. President Barack Obama waves as he boards Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland November 1, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

PHILADELPHIA President Barack Obama and his entourage were switching to a different plane for his return trip to Washington on Sunday because of a minor flap issue with the aircraft, dubbed Air Force One, that flew them earlier in the day, a spokesman said.

"While in Philadelphia, we have transferred to a backup airplane due to a minor mechanical problem with one of the aircraft's flaps," White House spokesman Eric Schultz said.

"This switch to a backup C-32 will not affect our schedule."

Any plane that carries the president maintains the name Air Force One.

Obama travelled to Connecticut earlier on Sunday for a campaign rally before flying to Pennsylvania for another campaign event ahead of Tuesday's midterm elections.

