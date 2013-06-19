Quake of 6.5 magnitude strikes off Papua New Guinea
SYDNEY An earthquake of 6.5 magnitude struck off the south coast of Papua New Guinea on Monday, the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said.
BERLIN U.S. President Barack Obama said alongside Germany's Angela Merkel on Wednesday that the drive to bring budgets under control and reform economies must not lose sight of the principle goal of improving people's lives.
Obama said in Berlin that leaders had to "make sure that in pursuit of longer-term policies ... we don't lose sight of our main goal which is to make the lives of people better".
"And if for example we start seeing youth unemployment go too high, then at some point we have got to modulate our approach to ensure that we don't just lose a generation who may never recover in terms of their careers," he told a news conference with the German chancellor.
(Reporting by Jeff Mason and Roberta Rampton; Writing by Alexandra Hudson; Editing by Stephen Brown)
SYDNEY An earthquake of 6.5 magnitude struck off the south coast of Papua New Guinea on Monday, the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said.
LIMA Brazilian construction company Odebrecht, which has admitted to paying bribes in 12 Latin American countries, can leave behind all its ongoing projects in Peru within six months, the Andean country's president said in an interview published Sunday.
BENGHAZI, Libya East Libyan forces resumed air strikes against rival factions on Sunday as they tried to push them back from positions around the major oil terminals of Es Sider and Ras Lanuf, a military spokesman said.