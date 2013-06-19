Quake of 6.5 magnitude strikes off Papua New Guinea
SYDNEY An earthquake of 6.5 magnitude struck off the south coast of Papua New Guinea on Monday, the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said.
BERLIN U.S. President Barack Obama said on Wednesday reports that the United States was ready to go to war in Syria were exaggerated and he also reiterated his view that the Damascus government had used chemical weapons and could not regain legitimacy.
"Some of the stories that have been out there publicly have gotten a little overcranked in terms of the idea that somehow the United States is preparing to go all in and participate in another war. What we want to do is end a war," Obama said.
"We're confident that in fact the (Syrian) government has used chemical weapons. The Russians are sceptical," he added.
Differences between Russia and the West mean an international conference on Syria is now unlikely before August.
(Reporting by Noah Barkin, Stephen Brown, Jeff Mason and Roberta Rampton, writing by Annika Breidthardt)
LIMA Brazilian construction company Odebrecht, which has admitted to paying bribes in 12 Latin American countries, can leave behind all its ongoing projects in Peru within six months, the Andean country's president said in an interview published Sunday.
BENGHAZI, Libya East Libyan forces resumed air strikes against rival factions on Sunday as they tried to push them back from positions around the major oil terminals of Es Sider and Ras Lanuf, a military spokesman said.