U.S. President Barack Obama (C) and Poland's President Bronislaw Komorowski pose together with Central and Eastern European leaders during a ceremony marking the 'Freedom Day' anniversary in Warsaw's Castle Square June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Filip Kimaszewski

U.S. President Barack Obama takes part in a group photo following a meeting with Central and Eastern European Leaders at the Presidential Palace in Warsaw June 3, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

U.S President Barack Obama waves as he leaves the stage after speaking at a Freedom Day event at Royal Square in Warsaw June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

U.S President Barack Obama and Polish President Bronislaw Komorowski gesture at a Freedom Day event at Royal Square in Warsaw June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON President Barack Obama underlined U.S. commitment to its NATO allies on Wednesday, showing solidarity with eastern European nations after Russia's intervention in Ukraine.

"As allies, we have a solemn duty - a binding treaty obligation - to defend your territorial integrity. And we will," Obama said, according to the advance text of a speech in Warsaw.

"Poland will never stand alone. Estonia will never stand alone. Latvia will never stand alone. Lithuania will never stand alone. Romania will never stand alone."

(Reporting by Jeff Mason and Roberta Rampton; Editing by John Stonestreet)