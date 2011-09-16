WASHINGTON President Barack Obama will discuss the situation in the euro zone next week with his European partners during a meeting of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, the White House said on Friday.

Europe has been struggling for months to overcome a potentially crippling debt crisis in the common currency bloc, and Obama will use the opportunity to ensure that communication and cooperation remains strong ahead of the leaders' meeting of the G20 in France in November, the White House said.

