WASHINGTON Europe's latest rescue plan has "all the right elements" to fix the crisis, but President Barack Obama will be seeking more details when he attends the Group of 20 meeting this week, a top U.S. Treasury official said on Monday.

"The announcements that European leaders made last week were very significant," said Lael Brainard, U.S. Treasury undersecretary for international affairs. "We look forward to hearing more about the elaboration and implementation of those initiatives at Cannes."

Obama has warned European leaders they were "scaring" the rest of the world by not getting their arms around a crisis, which has roiled global financial markets and could trigger recession on both sides of the Atlantic if allowed to persist.

"Recovery in the U.S. remains fragile and still too vulnerable to disruption beyond our shores," she said.

Obama will meet French President Nicolas Sarkozy and German Chancellor Angela Merkel on the sidelines of the meeting of leaders of the G20 economies in Cannes.

Europe's decision to increase the firepower of its bailout fund to around 1 trillion euros to try to stem an intractable sovereign debt crisis will be the central focus of the November 3-4 meeting at the luxurious Mediterranean resort.

Brainard said the plan "contains all the right elements: building a more powerful firewall to overwhelm the markets and protect sovereigns," as well as recapitalizing European banks and helping Greece restructure its towering debts.

"Fortunately, Europe has the resources and the capacity to overcome these risks. We'll continue to support our European allies in their efforts to address this crisis, alongside the IMF and our G20 partners," she said.

Washington has not spelled out exactly what kind of role in the euro zone crisis it envisages the International Monetary Fund playing. The United States is a major shareholder in the IMF and has a big say in what it does. Some Europeans are keen for the Fund to directly commit resources to the bailout.

"We'll continue to support the IMF having a very important role working with Europe as Europe takes steps to address its own crisis," Brainard said, but declined to give details.

European officials have also petitioned Beijing for a big Chinese investment in their rescue fund, although China have yet to publicly offer to buy more European bonds.

U.S. officials declined to be drawn into a debate on whether such a development would boost China's international influence at the expense of Washington, but dismissed talk it would spell a turning point for U.S. economic might.

Michael Froman, a top White House economic aide, said the G20 had been promoted as the leading forum to review challenges facing the global economy.

"The concept that China and other emerging economies are part of this discussion ... expressing unity and support with what the Europeans are doing, we think is very much appropriate," he said.

Obama will also meet with Argentine President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner, the White House said. (Additional reporting by Deborah Charles; editing by Cynthia Osterman)