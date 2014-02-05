U.S. President Barack Obama speaks after a tour of the U.S. Steel Irvin Plant in West Mifflin, Pennsylvania, January 29, 2014. REUTERS/Larry Downing

WASHINGTON President Barack Obama will kick off the state visit of French President Francois Hollande next week with a visit to Monticello, the Virginia home of Thomas Jefferson, the third U.S. president and a one-time envoy to France.

"Monticello reflects Jefferson's affection for the people of France, the long-standing relations between our two democracies, and the shared values we hold dear: life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness," the White House said in a statement.

"President Obama looks forward to sharing this piece of our shared history with President Hollande," it said.

The two men will visit Jefferson's house on Monday.

(Reporting by Jeff Mason; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)