German police detain suspect after axe attack in Duesseldorf
DUESSELDORF, Germany German police said they had detained a man who attacked five people at Duesseldorf central train station with an axe on Thursday.
LOS ANGELES President Barack Obama said on Wednesday he would push to have a broad package of housing reform measures passed through Congress by the end of the year.
Obama made his remarks during an interview with housing website Zillow.
The president announced a series of housing proposals on Tuesday that would include winding down mortgage giants Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac.
He said he would advocate for his proposals once lawmakers returned to Washington in September.
BEIRUT U.S.-backed Syrian forces said on Thursday they were closing in on Islamic State-held Raqqa and expected to reach the city outskirts in a few weeks, as a U.S. Marines artillery unit deployed to help the campaign.
UNITED NATIONS International human rights lawyer Amal Clooney and a young Yazidi woman who was enslaved and raped by Islamic State fighters pushed Iraq on Thursday to allow a United Nations investigation into crimes by the militant group.