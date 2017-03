PRETORIA U.S. President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama will meet on Saturday with members of the family of South Africa's anti-apartheid hero Nelson Mandela who is critically ill in hospital, the White House said.

"Out of deference to Nelson Mandela's peace and comfort and the family's wishes, they will not be visiting the hospital," the White House added in a statement.

