WASHINGTON U.S. President Barack Obama and European leaders would consider skipping a G8 summit in Sochi, Russia planned for this summer if Russia intervenes militarily in Ukraine, a senior U.S. official said on Friday.

The official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the United States is consulting with its European partners on potential costs that might be imposed on Russia for any Ukraine intervention.

U.S. officials told Reuters that Washington has seen indications of troop movements from and into Ukraine's Crimea region on Friday, but their numbers are unclear, as are the intentions of those movements.

The senior U.S. official said the U.S. response could also include withholding deeper trade and commerce ties that Moscow is seeking.

