U.S. President Barack Obama smiles during a meeting with Cuba's President Raul Castro, who listens to a translator, during the first plenary session of the Summit of the Americas in Panama City, Panama April 11, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON President Barack Obama said on Wednesday the United States will look for opportunities in Cuba "step by step" in areas such as telecommunications until the U.S. Congress lifts the trade embargo on the island nation.

Obama told a group of U.S. business leaders that he does not expect "overnight transformation" in Cuba but said reopening diplomatic ties with the country will create the opportunity for "generational change."

(Reporting by Roberta Rampton and Lisa Lambert; Editing by Bill Trot)