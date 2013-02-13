WASHINGTON U.S. President Barack Obama proposed on Tuesday to hike the minimum wage by more than 20 percent, invest $50 billion (32 billion pounds) on crumbling roads and bridges and spend $15 billion on a construction jobs program in a bid to boost economic growth.

In his annual State of the Union address, Obama urged Congress to support his plan, which would include tax and education reforms that the administration believes would help attract manufacturers back to the United States.

The complete cost of the program would be offset by spending cuts and tax reforms that will be laid out in Obama's budget proposal in the weeks ahead, senior administration officials told reporters.

(Reporting by Roberta Rampton, Jeff Mason and Mark Felsenthal; Editing by Jim Loney)