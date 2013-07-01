DAR ES SALAAM U.S. President Barack Obama will meet his predecessor, former Republican President George W. Bush, on Tuesday during a wreath-laying ceremony for the victims of the U.S. Embassy bombing here in 1998.

"They will be marking the tragic loss of life at the U.S. embassy in Tanzania, meeting with some of the embassy staff there," U.S. deputy national security adviser Ben Rhodes told reporters on Air Force One.

Obama, a Democrat, has been compared unfavourably to Bush when it comes to his administration's engagement with Africa. Obama has sought to show his commitment to the continent during his three-country tour that also included Senegal and South Africa.

