WASHINGTON President Barack Obama said on Friday he would wait for recommendations from U.S. military commanders in coming weeks before making decisions on whether to accelerate U.S. troop drawdowns in Afghanistan.

Obama, standing next to Afghan President Hamid Karzai at a news conference, said what a transition to a more supporting role in Afghanistan in the spring would mean for a reduction in U.S. forces "isn't yet fully determined."

