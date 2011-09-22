NEW YORK U.S. President Barack Obama on Wednesday stressed the need for coordinated action by the Group of 20 nations to tackle fragile world growth during a series of meetings with other leaders, the White House said.

"The president really underscored the need for the G20 to come together and take concerted action," White House national security spokesman Ben Rhodes said after Obama met separately with the leaders of France, Britain and Japan.

"G20 has to be a forum for people to come together and take coordinated action."

(Reporting by Matt Spetalnick and Laura MacInnis)