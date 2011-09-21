NEW YORK Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Wednesday that direct negotiation was the only way to achieve a stable Middle East peace and the Palestinian effort to secure U.N. recognition of statehood "will not succeed."

Netanyahu made the remarks at a meeting with President Barack Obama, who reiterated the unwavering U.S. commitment to Israel and said efforts to impose peace on Israel and the Palestinians would not work.

