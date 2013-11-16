Former United States President John F. Kennedy (R) is joined by his brothers former Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy (L) and former U.S. Senator Edward Kennedy at the White House in Washington, in this handout image taken on August 28, 1963. REUTERS/Cecil Stoughton/The White House/John F. Kennedy Presidential Library

Former United States President John F. Kennedy (R) and first lady Jackie Kennedy (2NDR) attend a dinner in honor of Andre Malraux (2NDL), minister of state for cultural affairs of France, in Washington, in this handout image taken on May 11, 1962. REUTERS/Robert Knudsen/The White House/John F. Kennedy Presidential Library

Former United States President John F. Kennedy sits on a yacht with his daughter Caroline off Hyannis Port, Massachusetts, in this handout image taken on August 25, 1963. REUTERS/Cecil Stoughton/The White House/John F. Kennedy Presidential Library

Former United States President John F. Kennedy sits as his desk in the Oval Office while his son, John F. Kennedy Jr., looks out from underneath, at the White House in Washington in this handout image taken on October 17, 1963. REUTERS/Cecil Stoughton/The White House/John F. Kennedy Presidential Library

WASHINGTON President Barack Obama will join former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton on Wednesday in a wreath-laying ceremony at John F. Kennedy's grave to commemorate the 50th anniversary of his assassination.

First lady Michelle Obama will also attend the ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery on November 20, two days before the anniversary of the president's death, a senior administration official said on Saturday.

Kennedy, the 35th president of the United States, was killed at the age of 46 during a trip to Texas on November 22, 1963. He was buried at the military cemetery in Arlington, Virginia, across the Potomac River from the Lincoln Memorial.

Also on Wednesday Obama will present the Presidential Medal of Freedom, established by Kennedy, to recipients at the White House. The award is considered the nation's highest civilian honour.

