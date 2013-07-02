An Ocado truck returns to the Ocado depot in Hatfield, southern England July 21, 2010. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

LONDON British online grocer Ocado (OCDO.L) posted a 28.7 percent rise in underlying first half earnings as it won new customers and increased their average spend, though it still made a loss at the pretax level.

Shares in Ocado have risen nearly five-fold since November and hit a record high last month in the wake of an over 200 million pounds 25-year joint venture deal with Britain's fourth largest grocer, Wm Morrison (MRW.L), to provide its online grocery operation by January 2014.

Ocado, whose range includes products supplied by upmarket grocer Waitrose JLP.UL, said on Tuesday earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) was 19.2 million pounds in the 24 weeks to May 19.

That compared to analysts' consensus forecast of 18.1 million pounds, according to a company poll, and was up from 14.9 million pounds in the same period last year.

However, the firm made a statutory pretax loss of 3.8 million pounds, versus a profit of 0.2 million pounds in the same period last year, due to the investment it has made in its infrastructure.

Ocado has not made an annual pretax profit since it was founded in 2000 by three former Goldman Sachs bankers.

Britain's traditional supermarkets are seeing little, if any, growth but its online grocery market is growing about 16 percent a year.

Ocado's first half sales rose 15.2 percent to 382.7 million pounds and the firm said it expected to continue to grow broadly in line with the market.

"We remain well placed to take advantage of the accelerating structural changes in the industry as more customers choose online delivery for their grocery shopping," said Chief Executive Tim Steiner.

Ocado has forecast the Morrison deal would deliver an annual profit contribution in the "mid-teens millions of pounds", while Morrisons' upfront payment of 170 million pounds would enable it to pay down 85 million pounds of debt.

Ocado shares closed Monday at 298.3 pence, valuing the business at 1.73 billion pounds.

(Reporting by James Davey; editing by Kate Holton)