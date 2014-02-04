An Ocado delivery truck drives through Fingest in southern England October 8, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

LONDON British online grocer Ocado posted a wider loss for its 2012-13 financial year, but said it was well positioned for 2013-14 - a year when analysts expect it to make a pretax profit for the first time.

Ocado also said on Tuesday its co-founder Jason Gissing would retire from the board at the annual shareholders meeting in May and leave the company.

It said Gissing, who owns about 3 percent of Ocado's equity, wanted to spend more time with his family and focus on environmental and social issues.

Shares in Ocado have risen nearly five-fold over the last 12 months on the back of the firm's 200 million pounds-plus ($327 million) deal with Morrisons, Britain's No. 4 grocer, to provide its online grocery operation, and on hopes it could do similar deals overseas.

The stock was down 2 percent at 512.5 pence at 0805 GMT.

Ocado, whose range includes products supplied by upmarket grocer Waitrose, made a pretax loss of 12.5 million pounds in the year to December 1, reflecting increased investment in capacity.

That compared with a loss of 0.6 million pounds in the 2011-12 year.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 32.8 percent to 45.8 million pounds, ahead of analysts' average forecast of 43 million pounds, on gross retail sales up 15.2 percent to 843 million pounds.

Ocado said that in 2014 it expects sales to grow broadly in line with, or slightly ahead of, the market.

Britain's traditional supermarkets are seeing little, if any, growth in sales at their big stores, but the online grocery market is growing strongly.

Internet grocery sales in Britain over the Christmas/New Year period grew 22 percent year-on-year with 15 percent of British households placing orders, market researcher Kantar Worldpanel said last month.

Ocado has not made an annual pretax profit since it was founded in 2000 by three former Goldman Sachs bankers but the Morrisons deal has transformed its prospects.

Before Tuesday's update analysts were forecasting a 2013-14 underlying pretax profit of 18-19 million pounds.

Morrisons.com made its first deliveries on schedule on January 10.

($1 = 0.6123 British pounds)

(Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Mark Potter and Neil Maidment)