LONDON British online grocer Ocado (OCDO.L) said gross sales for the six trading weeks to January 6 rose 14.2 percent year-on-year to 91.6 million pounds in what it described as a "very good festive season".

The company said in a statement on Tuesday that the opening of a second warehouse, which will substantially increase its capacity, was on track.

Gross sales rose 11.4 percent to 716.2 million pounds in the 52 weeks to November 25 2012, Ocado said.

