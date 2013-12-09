DUBAI Three Gulf state-owned firms have teamed up to bid for a minority stake in Occidental Petroleum Corp's (OXY.N) Middle East and North Africa (MENA) business in a deal likely to be worth about $8 billion-$10 billion (£4.88 billion-£6.1 billion), three banking sources said on Monday.

Abu Dhabi's Mubadala Development Co MUDEV.UL, Qatar Petroleum QATPE.UL and Oman Oil Co have formed a consortium and have picked Citigroup (C.N) to advise them, the sources with knowledge of the matter said, speaking on condition of anonymity as the information isn't public.

The fourth-largest U.S. oil company could sell a 40 percent stake in its MENA business to the trio, two of the sources said, which would likely cost in the region of $8-10 billion.

Occidental said in October it planned to sell a minority stake in its MENA operations as part of a restructuring meant to lift its valuation.

Occidental and Qatar Petroleum weren't immediately available for comment, while Citi and Mubadala declined to comment. Oman Oil couldn't be reached for comment.

