LONDON Broad money supply grew slightly in Britain in October, but bank lending to the real economy fell at its sharpest pace in more than two years, figures released by the Bank of England showed on Thursday.

Aggregate M4 rose by 0.2 percent on the month, the same as in September, giving a 3.2 percent decline on the year, the smallest since January.

The BoE's preferred measure, which strips out some financial sector distortions, M4 excluding intermediate other financial corporations showed a 0.4 percent monthly rise and was 4.1 percent up on the year.

But the equivalent lending measure shrank by 1.5 percent on an annualised basis in the three months to October, the biggest drop since April 2010.

This was largely driven by much lower lending to the household sector, which was flat in the three months to October, and up just 0.5 percent on the year -- the weakest rates since records started in the late 1990s.

The Bank of England decided earlier this month to stop adding to the 375 billion pounds of gilts it has bought with newly created money. Part of the aim of this quantitative easing programme is to stop falls in the money supply, which in turn could lead to deflation and broader economic weakness.

However, the BoE forecasts that inflation is likely to be close to its 2 percent target in two years time.

The BoE is continuing with a new programme to boost the economy, its Funding for Lending Scheme, which offers banks cheap credit if they lend in turn to businesses and households. Data on banks' take-up of the scheme will be released next week.

October's mortgage lending and consumer credit figures, which the BoE normally publishes alongside the M4 data, were released ahead of schedule, on Wednesday, as they had briefly appeared on the BoE website earlier that day.

The figures showed a stronger than expected increase in mortgage approvals to their highest level since January, but a big net repayment of unsecured consumer borrowing.

(Reporting by David Milliken and Alessandra Prentice)