LONDON Nov 21 Britain's public sector net borrowing rose much more strongly than economists had forecast in October, official data showed on Wednesday, casting doubt on whether the country will meet its short-run deficit reduction goals.

VICTORIA CLARKE, INVESTEC

Public finances data is pretty disappointing, coming with a significant overshoot of expectations. This will be concerning for the Chancellor and give him a bit more work to do for the Autumn statement in terms of bringing the UK finances back on track.

The BoE vote isn’t hugely surprising. The MPC have been briefed on the government’s intention to normalize the cash management arrangements for the asset purchase facility, and that was effectively an easing of monetary policy.

Given that that was an easing, I would say that 8/9 is not indicative of the committee’s inclination to ease policy at a future date.

VICKY REDWOOD, CAPITAL ECONOMICS

October’s UK public finance figures - the last before the Autumn Statement in a fortnight’s time - show that government borrowing is still running significantly above last year’s levels. If the OBR assumes that this trend continues, it will have to revise up its forecast for this year from 120 to 130 billion pounds. Even if the OBR assumes that the trend improves a bit, it will still be pretty touch and go whether the Chancellor will be expected to meet his fiscal rules without increasing his austerity measures further.

The minutes of this month’s MPC meeting show that the vote to leave QE unchanged was 8-1, as we expected, with only David Miles wanting an increase of 25 bilion pounds. However, like the Inflation Report, the minutes leave the door open for more QE.

Even after taking account of the extra monetary loosening from the transfer of the APF cash to the Treasury, a case could be made for a further easing in monetary conditions. We still expect more QE in February.

