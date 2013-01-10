Tata Steel UK closes pension scheme to new accruals from March 31
LONDON Tata Steel UK on Tuesday said it would close its final salary pension scheme to accruals from March 31 as a step towards resolving the future of its British operations.
LONDON Octopus Investments has secured 54.4 million pounds of funding from two banks to refinance investments in six solar parks in Britain, it said on Thursday.
The British fund management company invests in solar projects on behalf of investors in some of its venture capital trusts, enterprise investment schemes and inheritance tax services.
Over the past two years Octopus, in partnership with its in-house solar development company Lightsource, has invested more than 300 million pounds in solar energy.
Octopus secured the funding from the Royal Bank of Scotland's corporate and institutional banking operation and Dutch bank NIBC.
The firm can now refinance six solar parks in Cornwall, Nottinghamshire, Somerset and Cambridgeshire, which have capacities ranging from 1.7 to 5 megawatts.
"RBS and NIBC's facility will enable us to continue to invest in solar on behalf of our investors and to deliver returns to them while continuing to support the UK solar market," said Matt Setchell, head of solar at Octopus.
Octopus has more than 2.7 billion pounds of assets under management.
LONDON British police said a security incident which caused the closure of London Bridge station, the fourth busiest in the British capital, and the surrounding area on Tuesday was not suspicious.
LONDON A small British supermarket chain that trades under the Budgens brand has fallen into administration, leading to the loss of around 800 jobs, the firm handling the process said on Tuesday.