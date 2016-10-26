The headquarters of Odebrecht SA is pictured in Sao Paulo, Brazil, March 22, 2016. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

LIMA Brazilian engineering group Odebrecht SA's plans to sell its 55 percent stake in a $5 billion (4.08 billion pounds) natural gas pipeline project in Peru to a Sempra Energy-led consortium collapsed in the final stage of negotiations, a source said on Wednesday.

The source, who has direct knowledge of the talks but requested anonymity because they are private, said Odebrecht is preparing a new bidding round after a deal was scrapped over "commercial differences" when U.S.-based Sempra Energy changed its initial offer.

Odebrecht, Latin America's largest engineering conglomerate, pumped $50 million into the project this week to ensure that construction continues on the 700-mile (1,134-km) pipeline in southern Peru, the source said.

Odebrecht and Sempra Energy did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Italian-Argentine conglomerate Techint Group, part of the Sempra-led consortium, declined to comment.

The breakdown of talks marked the latest setback for Odebrecht as it seeks to sell off assets after becoming ensnared in a massive graft scandal in Brazil.

It also clouds Peruvian President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski's plans to ensure the project is built quickly to help revive flagging domestic demand and slumping investments.

A group of banks had asked that Odebrecht fully exit the project before providing a $4.1 billion syndicated loan needed for the pipeline's construction.

The banks previously rejected three offers on Odebrecht's stake, according to sources in July.

The 34-year concession to build and operate the pipeline was awarded to Odebrecht in 2014 after its sole competitor was disqualified by state bidding agency Proinversion the day of the auction. Prosecutors have been investigating potential wrongdoing in the bidding process, which Odebrecht and public officials have denied.

Spanish energy company firm Enagas SA controls a 25 percent stake in the pipeline project. Peruvian construction group Grana y Montero has a 20 percent stake.

Work on the pipeline, scheduled to finish in 2019, was 35 percent complete in July. The project was designed to move natural gas from Peru's abundant Camisea fields to feed power plants and a future petrochemical complex on the Pacific coast.

Brazilian police said in February they were investigating potential bribes of $3 million from Odebrecht to former Peruvian President Ollanta Humala, whose five-year term ended in July. Humala and Odebrecht have denied wrongdoing.

(Reporting by Marco Aquino; Writing by Mitra Taj; Editing by Will Dunham)