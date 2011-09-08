LONDON The government should stick with its programme of public spending cuts for now despite a weaker growth outlook, the chief economist of the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development said on Thursday.

"The government should not change its course. This is a very precise recommendation. It is not about doing nothing," Pier Carlo Padoan said in an interview with Sky News after the OECD released a downbeat global economic report.

Padoan said it was too early to know if economic weakness in advanced economies was permanent or temporary, and said that there were monetary policy action was an option if the situation worsened.

"It's not just about the chancellor. Economic policy in a country is made of fiscal and monetary (elements) ... and we should consider the full toolkit at our disposal," Padoan said. "Monetary policy could be responding quickly if things deteriorate," he added.

(Reporting by David Milliken and Fiona Shaikh)