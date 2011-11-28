PARIS The European Central Bank should make a commitment to buy euro zone bonds once their yields get to a pre-announced level as a way of capping interest rates and calming Europe's debt crisis, OECD chief economist Pier Carlo Padoan said.

"We know there is a lot of disagreement, but the ECB ... should decide to send a very strong message to markets by saying 'we will put a cap on interest rates and we will do that credibly because we have the resources to do that'," Padoan told Reuters in an interview.

With questions still lingering about the viability of the euro zone's EFSF bailout fund, he said the ECB was the only institution currently with the power to defuse the euro zone's debt crisis.

The Paris-based Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development said in its twice-yearly Economic Outlook on Monday that the euro zone was already in a mild recession and risks a devastating downturn if policymakers fail to contain the debt crisis.

Suggesting an interest rate limit of 5 percent, Padoan said the ECB should unambiguously commit to a cap, which he said would have the benefit of reviving stock markets and making it easier for banks to raise capital in addition to stabilising currently volatile bond markets.

"You need to set a limit to interest rates and therefore a floor to the price," he said. "It's about changing the market mood."

If the ECB credibly capped interest rates by buying bonds over a stated level, market participants would turn from selling bonds to buying them because of a floor under the price.

As a result the policy might not cost the ECB much and could even end up earning it money.

Turning to conventional monetary policy, he said that the gloomy economic outlook and low inflation warranted more easing after the ECB cut its main policy rate by 25 basis points to 1.25 percent earlier this month.

However, he acknowledged that the normal monetary policy "transmission mechanism is not working perfectly, and this is an understatement."

Even the U.S. Federal Reserve was discovering the limits of its unconventional monetary policy of quantitative easing with each new wave of the programme.

Padoan warned that the U.S. central bank would be able to do little to revive the world's biggest economy if excessive fiscal tightening automatically kicked in due to Washington's failure to agree a deficit reduction plan.

"We don't think that the Fed would be able ... Their policy capacity to impact would be very limited," he said.

