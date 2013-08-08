PARIS The economic outlook is improving for most developed countries while data points to slowing momentum in large emerging economies, the OECD said on Thursday, confirming a diverging trend in its monthly flagship indicator.

The Paris-based Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development said its monthly composite leading indicator (CLI) covering 33 OECD member countries rose to 100.7 in June from 100.6 in May.

The indicator pointed to economic growth firming in the United States, Japan and Britain and taking hold in the euro zone overall, with growth in Germany seen returning to its long-term average and Italy's economy also seen firming, the OECD said.

For non-OECD members China, Russia and Brazil, however, the indicator continued to signal growth slowing while the outlook for India is slightly improving.

For the OECD countries in the index, the slight improvement brought the reading further above its long-term average of 100.

The OECD's Composite Leading Indicator is designed to provide early signals of turning points in business cycles.

The indicator adds to evidence of the economic outlook improving in developed countries while emerging markets are cooling down.

Business activity across the emerging world contracted for the first time in four years in July while the private sector in the euro zone achieved its first rise in activity in 18 months, inspired by a pick-up in manufacturing, other indexes have shown this week.

But although China's rapid economic expansion has slowed over the past two years, a stronger-than-expected rebound in exports in July offered hope on Thursday that the world's second-largest economy may be stabilising.

German exports rose in June, a separate set of data showed on Thursday, suggesting together with sharp rises in industry orders and output that Europe's largest economy is indeed slowly recovering after recent weakness.

(Reporting by Ingrid Melander; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)